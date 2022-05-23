Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,853 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

