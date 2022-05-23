O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 9,022.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,148 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 305,759 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.