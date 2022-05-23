Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $270.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

