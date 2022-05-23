Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,325 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.80 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

