Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

