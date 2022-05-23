Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,727 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

