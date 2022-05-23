American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AFG opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

