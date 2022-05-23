Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 513,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

Shares of GNRC opened at $220.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

