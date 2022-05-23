Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,158,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.