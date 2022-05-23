The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

