Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,396 shares of company stock worth $1,890,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $124.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.