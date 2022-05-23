Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,873 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $146,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $274.04 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.20 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

