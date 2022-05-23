Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 265.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,609 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

