Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

ESS opened at $282.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.85 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

