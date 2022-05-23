Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,105. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

