Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 45,634 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

