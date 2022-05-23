Covestor Ltd Invests $41,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

