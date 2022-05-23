Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.98 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

