O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,201 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15,827.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,693,000 after acquiring an additional 508,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 478,408 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in VMware by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,298 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,708 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in VMware by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,401 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

NYSE VMW opened at $95.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

