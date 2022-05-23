O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.