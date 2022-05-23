O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $478.68 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.96 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.16.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

