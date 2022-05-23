Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of OLLI opened at $42.35 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.