Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,820 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

