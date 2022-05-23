Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $43.99 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

