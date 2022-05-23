Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DDS opened at $250.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.21. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

