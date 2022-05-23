Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,271 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Olin by 8,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after buying an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,226 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

