Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $138.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $122.26 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.