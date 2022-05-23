Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,928,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,262,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,767,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.