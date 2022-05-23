Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $34,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $23.46 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

