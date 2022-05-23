Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.57 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 42,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,046,005.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 549,371 shares of company stock worth $46,040,916 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.