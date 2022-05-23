Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

SNY stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

