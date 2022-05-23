Advisor Resource Council Makes New $253,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

