Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Delta Air Lines worth $120,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

