ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $39,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $21,375,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.