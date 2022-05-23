Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 88,088 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,088 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of PPL worth $120,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

