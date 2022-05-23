Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 105,109 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $132,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.