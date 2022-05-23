Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Cboe Global Markets worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $106.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

