Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $128,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

