SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.