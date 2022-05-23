MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 14,631 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,067,000 after purchasing an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VRT opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

