Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.17 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool stock opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.