Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 267,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

