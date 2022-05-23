Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $38,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $1,158,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.