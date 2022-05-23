Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.18 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $148.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

