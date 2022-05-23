Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $36,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

