Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $36.13 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

