Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 147,255 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Under Armour worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 82,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Under Armour by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 289,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,682,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.