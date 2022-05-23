Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Varonis Systems worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $32.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

