Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $168.24 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.