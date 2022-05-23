Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of ArcBest worth $32,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

